Lunchtime Photo

Seven years ago, when it was still in the construction stage, I mocked Levitated Mass, a planned installation on the grounds of the LA County Museum of Art. It was basically a long trench with a 340-ton rock placed over it, and my contention was that it was ridiculous.

But it got installed over my objections, if you can believe it, and a couple of months ago I finally saw it. I have two pictures for you. The first is taken from down in the trench and attempts to make photographic lemonade out of quarried lemons. The second just shows you what it looks like.

So: Is it art?