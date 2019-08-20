32 mins ago

Lunchtime Photo

Here’s a lovely image from Sumapaz National Park in Colombia. The flower, if I’ve identified it correctly, is Arcytophyllum nitidum. In California, every wildflower you can imagine seems to have been given a common name, but several of the ones I photographed in Colombia apparently don’t have them, this one included.

Generally speaking, the flora in Colombia looked pretty familiar to a Southern California native. A. nitidum, however, is native only to Colombia and Venezuela.

August 8, 2019 — Sumapaz National Park, Colombia

