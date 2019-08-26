Lunchtime Photo

When I saw this driving north out of Bogotá, I was immediately reminded of the Forest Moon of Endor. I could almost smell the ewoks gamboling about in that field.

Unfortunately, this scene was the one that caused me to pull over to the side of the road and get out of the car just for a few seconds to snap a picture. A few seconds later the car was locked with my keys in it. This is the price I pay for being a Star Wars geek.