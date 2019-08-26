1 hour ago

Lunchtime Photo

When I saw this driving north out of Bogotá, I was immediately reminded of the Forest Moon of Endor. I could almost smell the ewoks gamboling about in that field.

Unfortunately, this scene was the one that caused me to pull over to the side of the road and get out of the car just for a few seconds to snap a picture. A few seconds later the car was locked with my keys in it. This is the price I pay for being a Star Wars geek.

August 5, 2019 — Chocontá, Colombia

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.