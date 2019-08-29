Lunchtime Photo

I took this picture at the Plaza Bolívar on my first day in Colombia, and I think it might be my favorite of the whole trip. I assume this needs no explanation. It’s just adorable.
31 mins ago
I took this picture at the Plaza Bolívar on my first day in Colombia, and I think it might be my favorite of the whole trip. I assume this needs no explanation. It’s just adorable.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.