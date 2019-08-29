Millennials Had a Pretty Good Year in 2018

The Conference Board reports that Millennials had a great 2018:
In general, job satisfaction is up:
In all, nearly 54% of U.S. workers said they were satisfied with their jobs in 2018, the highest share reported in more than two decades, said the Conference Board, which has been polling about workplace satisfaction since 1987….Overall, median weekly earnings rose 5% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the same quarter in 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For workers between the ages of 25 and 34, that increase was 7.6%.
Millennials took a bigger hit from the Great Recession than most age groups, but now they’re rebounding more strongly.
