3 hours ago

Trump Deserves an Economic Downturn

Let’s be honest. Most of the time presidents don’t deserve a whole lot of credit or blame for the economy. There are modest exceptions here and there, but the economy is mostly outside their control.

And then you have Donald Trump. He supported a bad tax bill. He ginned up a trade war. He threw oil markets into turmoil by abrogating the Iran treaty. And now Germany is heading toward recession, China is hurting, the yield curve has inverted, and financial markets are in a tizzy.

I can’t predict the future any better than anyone else, but if Trump ends up losing in 2020 because the economy went sour, he’ll deserve it. It’s too bad all the rest of us have to pay the price too.

