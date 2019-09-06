Friday Cat Blogging – 6 September 2019

AdvertisementClose X
Hopper does not care about your dumb tennis match. She has important napping to do.
Kevin Drum
Matt Cohen
Dan Spinelli
Dan Friedman
Jackie Flynn Mogensen
Inae Oh
Jacob Rosenberg
Ali Breland
Russ Choma
Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.
Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.
Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.
We have a new comment system!
We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles.
We'd love your feedback.
Inexpensive, too! Subscribe today and get a full year of Mother Jones for just $12.
It's us but for your ears. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
Subscribe to our free newsletters.
Can you pitch in a few bucks to help fund Mother Jones' investigative journalism? We're a nonprofit (so it's tax-deductible), and reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget.
We noticed you have an ad blocker on. Can you pitch in a few bucks to help fund Mother Jones' investigative journalism?
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.