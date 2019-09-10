4 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

This picture of a homeless man in Beverly Hills was taken on Wilshire Boulevard, which at various points is nicknamed the Miracle Mile, Park Mile, and Millionaire’s Mile. This particular stretch, between El Camino and Beverly Drive, has no nickname, but is ringed by the Beverly Hilton to the west; Holmby Hills to the northwest; Coldwater Canyon to the north; the Viceroy L’Ermitage to the northeast; Spago to the east; Beverly Vista Elementary School to the southeast; the Hillcrest Country Club to the south; and Beverly Hills High School to the southwest. The zip code here is 90210, the one made famous by the TV show. Average household income is $300,000.

June 30, 2019 — Beverly Hills, California

