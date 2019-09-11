33 mins ago

NYT: White House Directly Pressured NOAA

The New York Times surprises no one today by reporting that the White House was directly involved in ordering NOAA to agree with President Trump:

Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, told Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary, to have the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration publicly disavow the forecasters’ position that Alabama was not at risk. NOAA, which is part of the Commerce Department, issued an unsigned statement last Friday in response, saying that the Birmingham, Ala., office was wrong to dispute the president’s warning.

In pressing NOAA’s acting administrator to take action, Mr. Ross warned that top employees at the agency could be fired if the situation was not addressed, The New York Times previously reported.

Perhaps next the White House will order NOAA to keep the tide from coming in.

