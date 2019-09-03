1 hour ago

The Rehab Racket Is Still a Racket

A few years ago we ran a piece called “The Rehab Racket,” a close examination of the seamier side of drug and alcohol rehab facilities in the United States. A few months ago, Julia Lurie followed this up with a look at the “Florida shuffle,” an insurance scam in which addicts are paid to occupy beds at faux rehab facilities while counselors continue to feed their addictions.

This is all still going on, of course, and my friend German Lopez at Vox is crowdsourcing stories from addiction patients and their families about their experiences with rehab. The first one is here. If you or someone you know has a story to share, just click here.

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

