The Timeline Tightens Around Trump

The Washington Post adds yet another detail to Ukrainegate:

President Trump told his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to hold back almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine at least a week before a phone call in which Trump is said to have pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate the son of former vice president Joe Biden, according to three senior administration officials. ….Administration officials were instructed to tell lawmakers that the delays were part of an “interagency process” but to give them no additional information — a pattern that continued for nearly two months, until the White House released the funds on the night of Sept. 11.

In short: as part of an attempt to extort a foreign country, Trump withheld military aid from them and then lied to Congress about why he was doing it.

Mitch McConnell, naturally, was saddened that Democrats were trying to “politicize” the matter.