2 hours ago

Americans Are Getting More Satisfied in the Trump Era

Apropo of nothing in particular, here is the latest iteration of a poll that Gallup conducts monthly:

We Americans are never very satisfied with how things are going in our country, and we’ve been especially unsatisfied over the past few years. But we’re getting happier! And the Trump years have made us happier still.

Roughly speaking, satisfaction needs to be above 30 percent for an incumbent party to win reelection. That’s not a guarantee, though: Al Gore lost in 2000 even though satisfaction was sky high. Trump is currently at 33 percent.

Just sayin’.

