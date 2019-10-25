Friday Cat Blogging – 25 October 2019

Just in time for Halloween, here is Hilbert giving us his best portrayal of a witch’s familiar at midnight. I’m not sure he pulls it off, though. He just can’t help looking like a friendly little furball.
