Health Update

My M-protein number came back this afternoon, and it’s dropping quite nicely:

This is not quite a personal low, but at the rate it’s declining I might get there next month. Maybe. In any case, the Darzalex + Dex + Pomalyst triplet is working very well, and my doctor seems to be very keen on the idea of triplets.

The downside, of course, is that between the Dex and the Pom I’m pretty fatigued nearly all the time, my breathing is a little bit shallow, my taste buds are shot, and I occasionally have stomach problems. On the bright side, I’m alive and kicking and I may very well see Donald Trump impeached. What more could I ask for?