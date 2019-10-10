Lunchtime Photo

This is a Fremont’s death camas. That seems like a pretty sinister name for an ordinary little wildflower, but perhaps it’s not so ordinary after all:

All parts of the plant contain a toxic alkaloid that some consider more potent than strychnine. Recent evidence suggests that the Lewis and Clark expedition accidentally ate death camas bulbs ground into a bread. This halted the entire expedition while the soldiers recovered.

Recovered? Perhaps it should be renamed the Fremont’s unpleasantness camas.