Lunchtime Photo

This is a lovely red lupine set in a field of California bluebells. The picture was taken along Santiago Canyon Road somewhere, probably close to Jamboree. But you can find them pretty much anywhere around here.
This is a lovely red lupine set in a field of California bluebells. The picture was taken along Santiago Canyon Road somewhere, probably close to Jamboree. But you can find them pretty much anywhere around here.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.