Technology Is a Menace, Blogging Edition

So. Last night I unloaded all my techno-gadgets and set up a blogging station in the dining room of Dr. M’s new house. Everything was fine.

This morning everything went wrong. I had to stick my phone in a window sill to get even adequate reception. Then I spilled some water on my keyboard, causing a series of increasingly bizarre glitches. T-Mobile was no help with my speed problems, and my tablet refused to pair with a Bluetooth keyboard we had laying around. Right now I’m in a Culver’s, using their WiFi to test things out. Everything is fine if I leave the keyboard unplugged. Hopefully it will dry out and come back to life, but in the meantime I guess I’ll drop into Walmart to buy a cheap replacement.

But will reception retun to normal when I get back to the house? Stay tuned!