Watergate vs. Ukrainegate:
According to HR Haldeman, what Richard Nixon said upon being told he needed to pay off the Watergate burglars to keep them quiet: “That would be wrong.”
Gordon Sondland on the effort to get Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden: “Withholding foreign aid in order to pressure a foreign government to take such steps would be wrong.”
The Ukraine scandal is looking more Watergatish every day. It feels more Watergatish too. There’s just so much wrongness it’s hard to keep track.
