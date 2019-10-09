Wednesday Update

So where have I been all day? Sort of semi-asleep, it turns out.

The effect of the dex is getting more unpredictable lately. This week, the dex crash came Wednesday morning, so I woke up, ate breakfast, and then went back to sleep until about lunchtime. I’ve been awake but drowsy ever since.

This is probably why the news seems even more dispiriting than usual. The Turks are rolling into Kurdish Syria and all Donald Trump has to say is, hey, the Kurds weren’t with us on the beaches of Normandy, so what kind of ally are they anyway? This has apparently finally gotten a rise from his evangelical fans, not because they care about the Kurds but because the Turks might end up killing some Christians too. I guess Trump forgot that the fate of Christians in the Middle East is a big deal to American evangelicals.

Here in California, the winds are picking up and PG&E is afraid that sparks from their electric lines might start a wildfire. You’d think the answer to this problem, in the greatest nation on earth, would be to install safer transformers and so forth, but I guess that’s beyond us. So instead they’re just shutting off electricity to a million people or so. Boo yah.

In other news, Ronan Farrow says Matt Lauer raped someone but NBC didn’t care. On the campaign trail, the yahoos are out in force, declaring their learned skepticism that any school in the 70s would decline to allow a pregnant woman to teach classes. And Republicans are still circling the wagons around their cult leader.

I think I’ll go back to bed now.