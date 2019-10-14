32 mins ago

Weekend Update

Our ambassador to Ukraine has testified that she was fired because Rudy Giuliani was upset about her anti-corruption efforts. Why did this upset him? Because there was no corruption involved in Hunter Biden’s activities, and this meant that an anti-corruption effort wouldn’t do anything to help him smear the Biden family. He therefore recommended that President Trump get rid of her, and Trump happily agreed.

Elsewhere, Trump decided not merely to pull a small number of American troops out of northern Syria, but to do it in precisely the way that would cause the most chaos to both the United States and its allies. And that’s what he’s gotten. The Turks are shelling positions near the American troops that still remain, so Trump has now decided to pull them all out. As a result, our erstwhile allies, the Kurds, are now teaming up with the Russian-backed Assad government.

And in yet other news, after blowing up negotiations with the Taliban in Afghanistan because he didn’t understand what was going on, Trump is now trying to start them up again. Good luck with that.

Oh, and Trump’s buddy who served as roving ambassador to Ukraine is apparently prepared to testify that the only reason he said there was no quid pro quo required for Ukraine to receive its military aid is because Trump told him to say that. He himself, it seems, has no idea if it was true or not.

And that was just over the weekend. We now have a whole new weeks ahead of us. I hope you enjoy it.

MORE HARD-HITTING JOURNALISM

In 2014, before Donald Trump announced his run for president, we knew we had to do something different to address the fundamental challenge facing journalism: how hard-hitting reporting that can hold the powerful accountable can survive as the bottom falls out of the news business.

Being a nonprofit, we started planning The Moment for Mother Jones, a special campaign to raise $25 million for key investments to make Mother Jones the strongest watchdog it can be. Five years later, readers have stepped up and contributed an astonishing $23 million in gifts and future pledges. This is an incredible statement from the Mother Jones community in the face of huge threats—both economic and political—against the free press.

Read more about The Moment and see what we've been able to accomplish thanks to readers' incredible generosity so far, and please join them today. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, during this critical moment for journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.