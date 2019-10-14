Weekend Update

Our ambassador to Ukraine has testified that she was fired because Rudy Giuliani was upset about her anti-corruption efforts. Why did this upset him? Because there was no corruption involved in Hunter Biden’s activities, and this meant that an anti-corruption effort wouldn’t do anything to help him smear the Biden family. He therefore recommended that President Trump get rid of her, and Trump happily agreed.

Elsewhere, Trump decided not merely to pull a small number of American troops out of northern Syria, but to do it in precisely the way that would cause the most chaos to both the United States and its allies. And that’s what he’s gotten. The Turks are shelling positions near the American troops that still remain, so Trump has now decided to pull them all out. As a result, our erstwhile allies, the Kurds, are now teaming up with the Russian-backed Assad government.

And in yet other news, after blowing up negotiations with the Taliban in Afghanistan because he didn’t understand what was going on, Trump is now trying to start them up again. Good luck with that.

Oh, and Trump’s buddy who served as roving ambassador to Ukraine is apparently prepared to testify that the only reason he said there was no quid pro quo required for Ukraine to receive its military aid is because Trump told him to say that. He himself, it seems, has no idea if it was true or not.

And that was just over the weekend. We now have a whole new weeks ahead of us. I hope you enjoy it.