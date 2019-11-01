Friday Cat Blogging – 1 November 2019

Every morning—every. single. morning.—Hopper demands that I open the back door as soon as I get up. She immediately zips out into the backyard, circles around the house, and then demands to be let in the front door. She does this before I even have a chance to pour out my bowl of cereal. But I guess it makes her feel safer to know that the house is in pretty much the same shape that she left it in the night before.
