Health Update

I spent the morning being infused with the best chemo drugs money can buy, and that means I also got my latest M-protein numbers.¹ I appear to have stabilized at around 0.3:

This is pretty good. It’s about where I was a couple of years ago on the Revlimid maintenance therapy, and the only question left is how long it will remain effective. But there’s no way of knowing that until it stops working.

¹For those of you new to this, I have multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood marrow. M-proteins are a marker for cancerous cells, so low M-protein = low cancer load. Obviously zero would be the best number, but 0.3 is perfectly respectable.