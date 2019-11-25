Lunchtime Photo

This is a red-stemmed filaree. The internet tells me that it is: “The most widespread and one of the earliest plant introductions into California. It was found in adobe bricks of Mission San Antonio Padua and several others from 1771.”
32 mins ago
This is a red-stemmed filaree. The internet tells me that it is: “The most widespread and one of the earliest plant introductions into California. It was found in adobe bricks of Mission San Antonio Padua and several others from 1771.”
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.