New Ukraine Excuse: It Was All Rudy’s Fault

It’s getting crowded underneath the Trump bus:
House Republicans’ latest plan to shield President Trump from impeachment is to focus on at least three deputies — U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, and possibly acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — who they say could have acted on their own to influence Ukraine policy….The GOP is effectively offering up the three to be fall guys.
So we’ve gone from it didn’t happen to it happened but it’s no big deal to it happened but it was all Rudy’s fault. I wonder what excuse #4 is going to be when this one inevitably collapses?
