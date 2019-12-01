Adventures in Panorama, Vertical Edition

Yesterday we went out to Yorba Linda and browsed the Christmas sale at our local Danish church, built in the traditional Danish style and complete with the runes of Harald Bluetooth outside. The church itself gave me a nice opportunity to do a vertical panorama. It was remarkably easy. I didn’t have my tripod, but I steadied the camera on a railing and took five shots from floor to ceiling, showing far more of the church than I could have gotten in a single vertical picture. This provided a good look at the ceiling, with its beams designed to look like the spars of old Viking longboats. Photoshop stitched everything together perfectly, and then I applied a bit of distortion correction. Færdig!
