Christianity Is Dying Out In 21st Century America

There’s nothing new about the fact that religious faith is waning in the United States, but this chart from the Wall Street Journal shows the generational divide very dramatically:
Among millennials, fewer than half identify as Christians. More than 40 percent identify as nothing in particular. Western Europe largely went through this transition away from religion during the 20th century, and it looks like the US is finally going to follow their lead in the 21st.
