Congress Unveils Articles of Impeachment

Well, there we have it: House Democrats have told us there will two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The first is abuse of power related to his attempted extortion of Ukraine to provide him with a personal benefit. The second is obstruction of Congress, for his relentless strategy of refusing congressional subpoenas and preventing executive branch officers from testifying about Ukrainegate.

These are pretty obviously slam dunk cases, but just as obviously they will fail in the Senate. And then what do we do with our country?