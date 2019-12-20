Friday Cat Blogging – 20 December 2019

I have been musing about a project using long exposure times, so last night I practiced on Hilbert. He was sitting in his favorite chair and barely even twitching, so I brought out a stick with a toy at the end and waved it around. Then I took a bunch of pictures as he whapped away at it.

This one used an exposure of 0.6 seconds. What do you think? Does it need a little less? A little more? Or do I just need to take more pictures until I get one better than this?