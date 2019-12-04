Lunchtime Photo

I don’t know what this particular peak is called—or even if it’s big enough to have a name—but I took this picture through the windshield of our car as Professor Marc and I were driving on I80 shortly after leaving Sacramento airport on our way to Chicago. This was the very last instant that the sun was still shining on it. Within a minute or so the entire ridge was in shadow.
31 mins ago
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.