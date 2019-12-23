2 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

This is a very popular street food in Colombia. It’s just plain old barbecued corn with a sprinkle of salt on it, but it’s a tasty little snack. And at Christmas the leftover corn husks are handy for making tamales.

August 7, 2019 — Ubaté, Colombia

WE NEED YOUR HELP.

December is our most important fundraising month, and—being Mother Jones, we'll level with you—we're well behind where we need to be to hit our big $600,000 budget. If you value our journalism, please help us close the gap with a year-end gift today—$5 or $500, it all makes a difference.

Since our start as a nonprofit in 1976, reader support has always been the spine that kept Mother Jones strong. It means everything to us. We can go after stories that advertising revenue would never pay for. We don't have to worry about risk-averse corporations holding us back or answer to profit-driven owners. But we do need to earn the support of some 250,000 readers like you, one at a time, to fund our journalism and keep it free for everyone.

Heading into 2020, it's never been more important to have truly independent journalism that reports the truth without fear, favor, or false equivalency (more on that here), and we hope you'll help us close our fundraising gap with a year-end donation today.

WE NEED YOUR HELP.

December is our most important fundraising month, and—being Mother Jones, we'll level with you—we're well behind where we need to be to hit our big $600,000 budget. If you value our journalism, please help us close the gap with a year-end gift today—$5 or $500, it all makes a difference.

Heading into 2020, it's never been more important to have truly independent journalism that reports the truth without fear, favor, or false equivalency (more on that here), and we hope you'll help us close our fundraising gap with a year-end donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.