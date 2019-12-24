2 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

It’s Christmas Eve in Southern California! Isn’t it beautiful? Don’t you wish you were going to have an azure Christmas?

But wait. This picture was taken last month, and the weather report says it’s going to rain tomorrow. What about that, Mr. Puffy Clouds and Long Exposure Ocean?

Meh. Salesmanship has been part of California’s heritage ever since the Southern Pacific laid down tracks to Los Angeles. We’ve been boasting about our weather ever since and promoting pictures all over the country that exaggerate our already impressive natural beauty. Why stop now?

November 29, 2019 — Laguna Beach, California

