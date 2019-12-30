Lunchtime Photo

I’ve been wanting to do some snow photography for a while, but somehow events always intervene. However, I think I might finally do it this year, so on Saturday I headed out to Mt. Baldy for a bit of practice. I didn’t capture anything great, but I did get a few pretty pictures here and there. Here’s one of them.

Since Friday was a dex night, I was up all night and drove out to Mt. Baldy around 6 am. There was no traffic. By the time I left at 10 am, however, the line of cars snaking up the road was seven miles long. I was astonished. Is this normal? Is the skiing at Mt. Baldy really good enough to be worth that? Can any locals enlighten me?