Just because I posted a list of top photos of the year doesn’t mean you don’t also get a regular ol’ lunchtime photo of the day, too. Today’s is a diptych with a story to tell. It starts with this cute little unsuspecting coot, which represents 2010:
Awww. So cute. So looking forward to a fresh new decade. But what happens when our little coot manages to get just a little something of his own? Answer: the rest of the decade swoops in and kicks his butt. But maybe the 2020s will be different? Sure. Maybe.
