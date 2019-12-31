Top 10 Cats of 2019

This is not a very exclusive list. If you are (a) a cat, and (b) I happened to take a picture of you in 2019, then you make the list!
Hopper
Hilbert
Moloko
Timmy
Mocha
Meowser
Luna
Tony
Tillamook
Girlfriend
This is not a very exclusive list. If you are (a) a cat, and (b) I happened to take a picture of you in 2019, then you make the list!
Hopper
Hilbert
Moloko
Timmy
Mocha
Meowser
Luna
Tony
Tillamook
Girlfriend
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.