On the Eve of Election, BoJo Hides In a Fridge

One of Piers Morgan’s producers tried to set up an impromptu interview with Boris Johnson this morning:

When Swain presses the prime minister, stating he was live on the show, Johnson replied “I’ll be with you in a second” and walked off, before Piers exclaims “he’s gone into the fridge”. Johnson walks inside a fridge stacked with milk bottles with his aides. One person can be heard saying: “It’s a bunker.” Conservative sources subsequently insisted that Johnson was “categorically not hiding” in the fridge, from which Johnson emerged carrying a crate of milk bottles

You know you’re having a bad day when your minders have to deny that you were hiding in a fridge. The election is tomorrow.