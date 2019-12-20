Starliner Launches Successfully

The Boeing Starliner crew capsule, on a final unmanned test run sitting on top of a ULA Atlas 5 rocket, launched successfully this morning from Cape Canaveral. If the test flight finishes successfully, a manned mission is scheduled for early 2020. It will carry up to seven passengers to the International Space Station, the first American craft to fly humans to the ISS since the retirement of the space shuttle fleet in 2011.
