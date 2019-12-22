2 hours ago

The US Still Has More Conservatives Than Liberals

Apropos of nothing in particular, here’s a familiar chart:

Things are slowly getting better, but there are still a lot more voters who self-ID as conservative than liberal. There are endless ways of trying to spin this result away, but they’re mostly special pleading and you should ignore them. This is basically what progressives are up against.¹

And while we’re at it, here’s how things look within our two major parties:

Republicans have gotten steadily more conservative and Democrats have gotten steadily more liberal. This polarization started when the South made its transition from mostly Democratic to mostly Republican, but then it just kept on going. Since 2000—well after the transition was complete—both parties have gotten substantially less friendly to moderates.

¹It would sure be interesting to see this on a state-by-state basis, wouldn’t it?

TWICE THE IMPACT

Since our founding as a nonprofit in 1976, reader support has always been the spine that keeps Mother Jones strong. It allows us to go after stories that need to be told but that advertising revenue would never pay for, and that corporations or wealthy owners would not want printed.

And right now, your year-end donation will be doubled as part of the NewsMatch campaign to strengthen nonprofit journalism—up to $20,000 total. Please help Mother Jones reach our big $600,000 December goal when your gift (of up to $1,000) will be matched dollar for dollar and have twice the impact in making sure we can start 2020 strong.

TWICE THE IMPACT

Since our founding as a nonprofit in 1976, reader support has always been the spine that keeps Mother Jones strong. It allows us to go after stories that need to be told but that advertising revenue would never pay for, and that corporations or wealthy owners would not want printed.

And right now, your year-end donation will be doubled as part of the NewsMatch campaign to strengthen nonprofit journalism—up to $20,000 total. Please help Mother Jones reach our big $600,000 December goal when your gift (of up to $1,000) will be matched dollar for dollar and have twice the impact in making sure we can start 2020 strong.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.