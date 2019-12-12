Why Is Everyone So Upset Over Ukraine?

The latest from the brain of Donald Trump:

Privately, he’s stewing. Close adviser says Trump is somewhat taken aback that his actions toward Ukraine are ultimately what led to his likely impeachment: “Frankly, I think he’s a little surprised it’s the Ukraine thing that’s done it.” w/ @kaitlancollins and @Kevinliptakcnn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 11, 2019

This doesn’t surprise me. I don’t think Trump really gets the distinction that dirt on Joe Biden is a personal benefit, not a national benefit of the kind you get during, say, a trade negotiation. To him, his reelection campaign is just another part of his presidency. So why is everyone getting so upset?

That’s Trump for you. The bigger problem is that I suspect an awful lot of the public doesn’t immediately get the distinction either, and we’ve done a poor job of hammering it home.