In Iowa, It’s Joe Biden’s Race to Lose

Two weeks to go! So how is everyone doing in the Iowa caucus race? Here’s the RCP aggregate:

The Buttigieg surge and the Sanders mini-surge have faded. Elizabeth Warren has steadied after dropping nearly ten points since November. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has been slowly gaining back the ground he lost at the end of 2019 and he’s now back in the lead—though only by a few points.

And Amy Klobuchar continues her slow but continuous improvement. She’s not likely to win Iowa, but she could do well enough to surprise people.

