Where in the World Is the Ayatollah Khamenei?

Asking Americans to identify ______ on a map is an evergreen source of amusement. Today, Morning Consult does it for Iran:

About half managed to place Iran vaguely in the Middle East, so not bad, America!

On the other hand, several dozen seem to have placed it in Greenland, and an equal number guessed that it was somewhere in the vicinity of Missouri. Come on, people. These aren’t even good guesses. Basically, every continent except Antarctica got quite a few hits, and my guess is that Antarctica was spared only because Morning Consult didn’t put it on their map.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

