Where in the World Is the Ayatollah Khamenei?

Asking Americans to identify ______ on a map is an evergreen source of amusement. Today, Morning Consult does it for Iran:

About half managed to place Iran vaguely in the Middle East, so not bad, America!

On the other hand, several dozen seem to have placed it in Greenland, and an equal number guessed that it was somewhere in the vicinity of Missouri. Come on, people. These aren’t even good guesses. Basically, every continent except Antarctica got quite a few hits, and my guess is that Antarctica was spared only because Morning Consult didn’t put it on their map.