1 hour ago

A Recession Warning Has Gotten Even More Recession-y

The Wall Street Journal suggests that everyone’s favorite recession indicator is probably wrong:

The market’s most-popular recession warning is flashing red again as fears about the economic impact of China’s coronavirus outbreak prompt a big drop in Treasury yields. Yet the warning—a drop in the 10-year Treasury yield below the three-month bill, known as an inverted yield curve—is signaling something much more benign: the expectation of Federal Reserve support later this year.

Well, that’s that. Whenever people finally become indifferent to some particular economic warning, that’s a strong sign that we’re finally about to get bitten in the ass. Here’s what the yield curve looks like:

When financial reporters talk about inverted yield curves, they always mention the bright side: although inversions do seem to predict recessions, it can take as much as a year before the recession comes. Unfortunately, as you can see, the yield curve actually dropped below zero last summer and has been near zero ever since. If it drops again, it’s probably best to treat the entire period as a single episode, which means we’ll get another recession by mid-2020.

Or not. I mean, the yield curve is sort of a mysterious thing, and it “always” predicts a recession until it doesn’t. On the other hand, there’s a brand of economic analysis that looks at everything in terms of “oh, this thing that looks like bad news is actually good news because it will force the Fed to loosen up monetary policy.” I’m not fond of it. The Journal plays this card today with a headline that literally says things are “different this time.”

Maybe so! I sure don’t know. But I’ll be resting a little uneasy for the next few months.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.