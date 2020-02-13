Bill Barr Tells Trump to Shut Up

Attorney General Bill Barr said today that he wants President Trump to stop tweeting about criminal cases. “I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me,” he said.
Among the liberal twitterati, there are two interpretations of Barr’s comments:
- Barr wants Trump to stop tweeting about criminal cases because it’s wrong.
- Barr wants Trump to stop tweeting about criminal cases because it would be better to pass along his corrupt wishes quietly.
I think you can guess which interpretation has the most traction in lefty-land. Oddly enough, I’m withholding judgment, even though “he’s lying” is the smart money bet for practically anything that any of Trump’s minions says. I suppose my guess is that Barr’s message is something in between: I’m not an idiot, Donald. I already know what you want. But your blabbing gives the game away, so just shut up and let me politicize the Justice Department on my own.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.