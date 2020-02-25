China Is Shutting Down

Here are a few economic indicators from China:
Some of the charts showing movement of people and economic activity in China (or lack thereof) during the coronavirus outbreak are just stunning.
These via Nomura: pic.twitter.com/ubDYfVtbyu
— Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) February 25, 2020
Three of these charts compare the lunar new year in 2020 with the same period in 2019. Figure 23 is just a straight time series of car sales. There’s more here.
