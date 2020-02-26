Coronavirus Is Deadlier Than the Flu

Just in case you’re curious, it’s true that the mortality rate of the COVID-19 virus is about 2 percent so far. However, it’s not true that this is the same mortality rate as the flu. In the United States, here’s the CDC’s estimate:
This comes to about 0.13 percent, a small fraction of the COVID-19 mortality rate. But be careful, get vaccinated, and wash your hands anyway.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.