Donald Trump is the kindest, warmest, bravest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life

I guess it’s official: Donald Trump really can shoot someone and not lose any voters. In fact, they’ll all line up to insist that he never shot anyone in the first place. The GOP is now the Manchurian Party and Winston Smith is their mascot.
