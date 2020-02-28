28 seconds ago

Everyone Hates Donald Trump — Just Not Enough

This is nuts. Here’s a Washington Post survey asking people what they think of the various presidential candidates. As you might expect, Democrats mostly like the Democratic candidates and Republicans mostly dislike them. Likewise, Democrats dislike the Republican candidate while Republicans . . . also dislike him:

Even Republicans mostly describe Donald Trump as a bumbling jerk. But then they go ahead and vote for him anyway. It just goes to show how much we all hate each other these days.

BTW, you might notice that Amy Klobuchar gets good marks from everyone across the ideological spectrum. Don’t let that fool you: it’s only because the Fox News smear machine hasn’t bothered to go after her. If they thought she had a chance of winning, it would take them only a couple of weeks to convince Republicans that Klobuchar is mean, bumbling, and stupid.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.