Everyone Hates Donald Trump — Just Not Enough

This is nuts. Here’s a Washington Post survey asking people what they think of the various presidential candidates. As you might expect, Democrats mostly like the Democratic candidates and Republicans mostly dislike them. Likewise, Democrats dislike the Republican candidate while Republicans . . . also dislike him:

Even Republicans mostly describe Donald Trump as a bumbling jerk. But then they go ahead and vote for him anyway. It just goes to show how much we all hate each other these days.

BTW, you might notice that Amy Klobuchar gets good marks from everyone across the ideological spectrum. Don’t let that fool you: it’s only because the Fox News smear machine hasn’t bothered to go after her. If they thought she had a chance of winning, it would take them only a couple of weeks to convince Republicans that Klobuchar is mean, bumbling, and stupid.