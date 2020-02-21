Friday Cat Blogging – 21 February 2020

Hark! Who art yonder cat?
Why, I believe it’s Lord Hilbert, hanging around on our neighbor’s fence. Nobody lives there at the moment, though, so nobody can object. Not that anyone would, I’m sure.
