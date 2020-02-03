It’s Finally Time to Vote

The Democratic primary finally gets underway today. Hooray!
And let me just say this in defense of caucuses: at least we don’t have to put up with early exit polls in caucus states. Nobody shows up to vote until 7 pm and the whole thing is finished in an hour. I don’t know if anyone even bothers with an entrance poll, but it wouldn’t do much good anyway. The rules are too weird and the official results come back too fast for an entrance poll to make much sense. So sit back, relax, and turn on the TV around 8 pm Central Time. We’ll know the winner soon enough.
