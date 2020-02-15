Kitten Update

As I said yesterday, I don’t plan on featuring my mother’s kittens again until next Friday. However, she took a picture with her iPad and I decided to convert it to black and white in the style of Edward Weston—which I’m sure he’d approve of. As you can see, the kittens have opened their eyes but have not yet climbed out of their box. They have peered out of the box, though, and are aware that there’s a whole different world out there. I don’t think it will be long before mom has a whole flock of kittens underfoot.
