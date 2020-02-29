My House at Sunrise

It’s a dex night and I got bored, so I went out and shot a bunch of nighttime photos of my neighborhood. To my surprise, I ended up with one shot that I really like. Needless to say, I was on my way to take a different picture entirely and this one just popped up unexpectedly.

But we’ll save that for another time. For now, here’s a picture of my house a few minutes before sunrise with some very colorful clouds in the background. It’s the one on the right.