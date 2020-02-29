1 min ago

My House at Sunrise

It’s a dex night and I got bored, so I went out and shot a bunch of nighttime photos of my neighborhood. To my surprise, I ended up with one shot that I really like. Needless to say, I was on my way to take a different picture entirely and this one just popped up unexpectedly.

But we’ll save that for another time. For now, here’s a picture of my house a few minutes before sunrise with some very colorful clouds in the background. It’s the one on the right.

February 29, 2020 — Irvine, California

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

